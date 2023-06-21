Penguins announce 2023 development camp roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced an initial roster for their 2023 prospect development camp.

From July 1-3 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, over 20 prospects will hit the ice for a three-day camp with varying on-ice sessions and practices.

Top prospects such as forward Sam Poulin (2019 first-round pick), defenseman Owen Pickering (2022 first-round pick), and forward Tristan Broz (2021 second-rounder) will be in attendance.

A full roster can be found below.

More information about the yearly camp has been provided.

From the Penguins:

Development camp kicks off on Saturday, July 1 with goalie and skater on-ice sessions at 1:00 PM, followed by practice at 1:45 PM. Sunday’s schedule includes a goalie on-ice session at 10:30 AM, followed by a skills session at 11:00 AM, and a split squad practice at 12:00 PM. Pittsburgh’s prospect development camp concludes on Monday, July 3 with a tournament beginning at 12:00 PM. As in previous years, the Penguins’ development camp will feature a variety of off-ice presentations and activities focused on helping players transition to becoming a professional athlete.

While the 2023 NHL Draft is yet to take place, as is customary, many of the Penguins’ 2023 draftees are likely to lace up their skates.

Here are the dates and times of each session.

Saturday, July 1

1:00 p.m. - Goalie/Skater On-Ice Sessions

1:45 p.m. - Practice

Sunday, July 2

10:30 a.m. - Goalie On-Ice Session

11:00 a.m. - Skills Session

12:00 p.m. - Split Squad Practice

Monday, July 3

12:00 p.m. - Tournament

All practices, including the tournament, are open to the public and free of charge.