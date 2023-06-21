Tom Barrasso elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be adding a somewhat unexpected member to their growing list of Hall of Fame players enshrined in Toronto.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner goaltender Tom Barrasso was selected along with six others to be awarded hockey’s highest individual honor. He will be joining fellow goaltenders Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon to be inducted in the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Barrasso spent part of 12 seasons with the Penguins between 1998 to 2000, appearing in 460 games with the Penguins, winning 226 of those games. He twice was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy during his time in Pittsburgh, finishing runner-up in 1992-93 and third in 1997-98.

His biggest accomplishment with the Penguins backstopping them to consecutive Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992, the first two Stanley Cup titles in franchise history. Barrasso recorded a shutout in the Cup clinching game both years.

Before his arrival in Pittsburgh, Barrasso began his career with the Buffalo Sabres where he won the Calder Trophy and his only career Vezina as a rookie and finished runner-up for the top goaltending award two more times before his move to the Penguins.

Barrasso will be the fifteenth former member of the Penguins to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player and the first goaltender. Jim Rutherford played for the Penguins but was inducted in the builder category.