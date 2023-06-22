On this date in Penguins history: Pens make splash trade while hosting 2012 NHL Draft

Ten years ago today, the Penguins hosted the 2012 Draft at PPG Paints Arena, then known as the Consol Energy Center — and made a splash trade sending shockwaves throughout the NHL while doing so.

The arena had opened one year prior and now it was center stage for the NHL’s offseason draft.

The Penguins were coming off of an embarrassing playoff series loss to their cross-state rival from Philadelphia and were slated to pick 22nd in the draft.

Leading up to the draft, there was heavy discussion and plenty of rumors surrounding the future of Jordan Staal, who was a pending free agent following the season.

There was talk of a 10-year contract being thrown his way, which was allegedly turned down and things seemed to be going south in terms of negotiations — but it wasn’t a certainty that his time in Pittsburgh was over......and then Gary Bettman spoke.

“We have a trade to announce....and for those of you in the building, you’ll be particularly interested.”

Ray Shero made his move, trading Staal to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the Hurricanes’ first pick in the draft (8th overall), Brandon Sutter, and Brian Dumoulin.

The Penguins would use that 8th pick on Derrick Pouliot and their own 22nd pick on Olli Maatta.

Brandon Sutter’s time in Pittsburgh would ultimately be a disappointment, as was Pouliot’s tenure in Pittsburgh and the NHL as a whole.

Maatta and Dumoulin both would be mainstays on a blue line that won two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.