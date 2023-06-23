Penguins announce pre-season schedule, with one special standout

In the dead of summer, hockey news trickles out every once in a while and there was great rejoicing. One such minor note was announced on Friday when the Pittsburgh Penguins officially released their 2023 pre-season schedule.

Most of that is standard stuff and features one home and away game with the traditional, geographically-friendly teams that the Penguins play all the time these days in the pre-season with matchups against Detroit, Columbus and Buffalo.

But there is one game of significance in terms of a different opponent, and very special location. From the Pens:

Highlighting the Pittsburgh Penguins’ pre-season schedule is a visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia, about 10 miles away from Sidney Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour, for the Nova Scotia Showdown presented by Irving Oil and Tim Hortons on Monday, October 2. Pittsburgh will take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM local time (6:00 PM ET) at Scotiabank Centre, the home of the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Usually star players don’t take the extra trips in the exhibition schedule to bother with road games, but I’d already bet there will be some star power on the Pens’ side that night with an NHL contest as close to the captain’s beloved hometown as possible.

Now to wait three more months to get the action started..