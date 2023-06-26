Pens Points: Trades kicking up as draft week begins

It’s two more days until the draft and some news is finally starting to get made again across the league, so let’s get caught you up on what was an active weekend across the NHL.

Former Penguin Jordan Staal is avoiding free agency and staying put in Carolina with a four year extension that will pay an average of $2.9 million per year. Staal also gets no movement rights for the first three years of the deal that will likely see him finish out his career with the Canes. [The Score]

Another former Penguin legend, Patrick Marleau, has a new job working in player development with the San Jose Sharks. [Tribune Review]

The NHL awards are tonight. Kris Letang is a finalist for the Masterton, but otherwise no Penguins are in the mix. It should be another big night for Connor McDavid who is the favorite to add yet another Hart and Ted Lindsay to his trophy shelf. [NHL.com]

Letang would be a fitting winner for the Masterton with his dedication to hockey this season where not even a stroke could keep him away from the rink for very long. [Trib]

Our bud Gretz gets you ready for every team’s off-season guide. [Bleacher Report]

The Flyers attempt at dramatic changes continue; with an on-then-off transaction working to trade Tony DeAngelo back from whence he came (Carolina). [The Athletic $]

And Philadelphia was reportedly close to sending Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim to St. Louis for Torey Krug and one of STL’s late 2023 first round picks. Only problem was Krug has a full no trade clause and (wisely) didn’t want to go to the Flyers, at least as of press time on when this was written on Sunday night. The teams will look for other options on where they might send Krug that he would agree, or where else Philly might flip Sanheim. [The Athletic $]

Another trade being worked on and reportedly drawing close looks like Winnipeg sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles. Gabe Villardi and Alex Iafallo are reportedly names in the mix to go to the Jets. [Twitter - Ates]

Arizona used some of their stored up draft picks to send a 2024 second rounder to acquire defenseman Sean Durzi from Los Angeles. [NHL.com]

The purge and re-shaping in Nashville continues, Ryan Johansen is off to Colorado. The Predators now only have two forwards that make $3+ million next season, what do they have planned? [TSN]

Craig Button’s final mock draft has Brandon Yager and his threatening shot Pittsburgh-bound with the 14th overall pick. (We’d prefer Gabe Perreault if still available like he was in this mock, but we’ll see). [TSN]

Stanley Cup winning goalie Adin Hill is reportedly closing in on a two-year, $4.9 million average deal to stay in Vegas with an amount of money that makes one think Robin Lehner isn’t returning from the IR. [Twitter - Friedman]

Can the bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson be effective on a new team? (They didn’t answer so I will: based on performance and the injuries he’s dealing acquired, probably not). [Sportsnet]

Sportswashing is coming to the NHL with a proposed deal to have Qatar buy a piece of the Washington Capitals. [Washington Post]

The last three years have catapulted Connor Bedard to one of the best prospects of all-time. [Sportsnet]