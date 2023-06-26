Vukie Mpofu named Pens Director of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs

The Penguins have announced that they’ve hired Vukie Mpofu as the team’s Director of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs.

The 27-year-old Saskatoon native’s primary roles with the team will consist of ‘advising and assisting Pittsburgh’s Hockey Operations Department with player contract negotiations, ensuring compliance with the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap, and taking an active role leading the Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department.’

The team says he will report to President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas.

“We are very excited to have Vukie Mpofu join the Penguins management team today. Vukie has accrued great experience the last several seasons with Vegas and Los Angeles after graduating from Law School at UCLA,” said Dubas. “In the process of completing this hire, Vukie came highly recommended from everyone he has interacted with in the game and he was most impressive throughout. He has great potential and we look forward to welcoming him to Pittsburgh.”

Prior to taking this role with the Penguins, Mpofu spent the past two seasons as the Manager of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs with the Los Angeles Kings.

He also spent one season with the Vegas Golden Knights as their Hockey Legal Affairs Intern.

Before entering the front office world of hockey, Mpofu played two seasons with the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL.