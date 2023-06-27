The Penscast Mailbag: June 27, 2023

Another extra large Penscast Mailbag is on tap this week, ladies and gents.

Twenty-one questions round out the mailbag, and we have a variety of questions and question-askers, with longtime staples such as Brian and a few new faces thrown in.

This week, Robbie and Garrett are asked about:

The possibility of other teams trying to shed players’ contracts that Kyle Dubas may want to inherit via trade

With the NHL Draft this week, we take one last look at who the Pittsburgh Penguins could take at pick No. 14

Could Philadelphia’s Carter Hart become a member of the Penguins?

The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class, including the likes of Henrik Lundqvist and Tom Barrasso

Which player has more trade value: P.O Joseph or Ty Smith?

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

