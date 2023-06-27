The Penscast Mailbag: June 27, 2023

Another extra large Penscast Mailbag is on tap this week, ladies and gents.
Twenty-one questions round out the mailbag, and we have a variety of questions and question-askers, with longtime staples such as Brian and a few new faces thrown in.
This week, Robbie and Garrett are asked about:
- The possibility of other teams trying to shed players’ contracts that Kyle Dubas may want to inherit via trade
- With the NHL Draft this week, we take one last look at who the Pittsburgh Penguins could take at pick No. 14
- Could Philadelphia’s Carter Hart become a member of the Penguins?
- The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class, including the likes of Henrik Lundqvist and Tom Barrasso
- Which player has more trade value: P.O Joseph or Ty Smith?
All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
***
Follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.
Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.
Loading comments...