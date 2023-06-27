 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: June 27, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna

2021 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Ryan Yorgen/NHLI via Getty Images

Another extra large Penscast Mailbag is on tap this week, ladies and gents.

Twenty-one questions round out the mailbag, and we have a variety of questions and question-askers, with longtime staples such as Brian and a few new faces thrown in.

This week, Robbie and Garrett are asked about:

  • The possibility of other teams trying to shed players’ contracts that Kyle Dubas may want to inherit via trade
  • With the NHL Draft this week, we take one last look at who the Pittsburgh Penguins could take at pick No. 14
  • Could Philadelphia’s Carter Hart become a member of the Penguins?
  • The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class, including the likes of Henrik Lundqvist and Tom Barrasso
  • Which player has more trade value: P.O Joseph or Ty Smith?

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

