Penguins release 2023-24 schedule

Mark your calendars, Penguins fans!

The Pittsburgh Penguins released their 2023-24 schedule this afternoon and its full of highlights, including the season opener on October 10th at PPG Paints Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks and the first meeting between Sidney Crosby and presumed No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard.

See you soon, hockey fans. pic.twitter.com/6AsSDAywop — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 27, 2023

After the Penguins home opener against the Blackhawks, they will play guest to the Washington Capitals on October 13th for the Capitals home opener in the nation’s capital which will also be the front end of the first back-to-back set of the season with the Calgary Flames in town the following evening.

Some other 2023-24 schedule highlights include:

October 24th: Penguins host the Dallas Stars. Nothing too special about the matchup but it will be part of the NHL’s first 16-game slate with games staggered at 15 minute intervals beginning at 6:00 PM through 11:00 PM EST.

NHL is planning a 16-game night on October 24 with staggered start times going from 6pm to 11pm, each game starting 15-30 minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/5IOSnnVVFn — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 27, 2023

November 4th-9th: Penguins embark on their annual California road trip to take on the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings.

November 22nd: The annual Thanksgiving Eve game lives on in Pittsburgh with the New York Rangers in town.

December 2nd: Battle of Pennsylvania comes to PPG Paints Arena.

December 24th-26th: CBA mandated Christmas break. Games resume on December 27th with the Penguins on Long Island to take on the New York Islanders.

December 31st: Celebrate New Year's Eve at PPG Paints Arena to see a Penguins/Islanders rematch.

January 20th-22nd: Pair of desert duels as the Penguins head to the road to take on the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights followed by the Arizona (for now) Coyotes.

January 29th-February 5th: The start of a long break for the Penguins with the CBA mandated bye week and All-Star break combining for nine days off.

February 27th-March 3rd: Another western swing for the Penguins sees them face-off against the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers.

March 10th: Connor McDavid makes his annual trip to Pittsburgh.

April 11th-15th: Final home stand of the season.

April 17th: Penguins wrap up the regular season on the road with a trip to Long Island.

There’s a lot to happen between now and when the Penguins begin their 2023-24 season on October 10th, but the annual schedule release always gets the hype building and this year is no different. Just 105 days to go. Let the countdown begin!