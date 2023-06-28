NHL Draft 2023: How to watch this year’s event

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. All eyes are understandably on junior phenom Connor Bedard and his impending arrival into the NHL, with the Chicago Blackhawks owning the first overall selection.

However, other notable names will go on to become NHL mainstays. Their journeys begin tonight in Nashville, Tenn.

Here’s all the information you need for the big event.

When: Round 1 of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. EST. Rounds 2 through 7 begin Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

Where: Night one of the draft will be broadcast on ESPN and NHL Radio. Rounds 2 through 7 are available on NHL Network and ESPN+.

For friends north of the border, you can watch on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Streaming (U.S.): ESPN+ and FuboTV.

When are the Pittsburgh Penguins drafting?: Pittsburgh owns the No. 14 overall selection. Kyle Dubas could surprise the fanbase and trade away the pick, but recent comments indicate he is looking to build the prospect pool.

The officially official PensBurgh mock draft can be found here.

The first phase of the Kyle Dubas era begins tonight, ladies and gents. Let the chaos begin.