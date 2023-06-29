The Penscast: Penguins draft Brayden Yager in first round of 2023 NHL Draft, Reilly Smith trade reaction

Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins made their presence known Wednesday night in Nashville.

Earlier in the day, Dubas orchestrated his first trade as President of Hockey Operations by acquiring Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith for a 2024 third-round pick, an opening salvo to what is likely going to be a busy summer for the Dubas administration.

Reports indicate that the team is looking to shed the salary of veteran defenseman Jeff Petry, who was only acquired last off-season.

And all this was before Connor Bedard even donned his Chicago Blackhawks sweater as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the 14th pick in the draft, Dubas and the Penguins selected Brayden Yager, a forward who already vastly improves a shallow prospect pool.

Robbie and Garrett are here with an instant analysis of the Smith trade, the team’s newest prospect, and a few mailbag questions.

