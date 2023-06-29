2023 NHL Draft: Penguins make three late-round picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out their activity in Nashville at the 2023 NHL draft with three late-round picks. The Pens took forward Cooper Foster in the sixth round, followed by forward Emil Jarventie and defender Kalle Kangas with their two seventh round selections.

—

With the 174th pick in the #NHLDraft, the Penguins select forward Cooper Foster. pic.twitter.com/5eBHK6JIhU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2023

Foster was ranked the 88th North American skater by CSB. Like Kyle Dubas, he is a native of Sault Ste. Marie. Foster recorded 36 points (19G+17A) in 63 games for the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL this season.

Corey Pronman from The Athletic profiled the 5’11, 172 pound center/left wing as such:

Foster is a smart offensive player with a good shot. He’s not that big, but he works hard enough and can play on the PK. His game is somewhat vanilla. He has good but not great skill, average skating and a below-average frame.

—

With the 217th pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, the Penguins select forward Emil Järventie. pic.twitter.com/93lIRpVhTE — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2023

Jarventie is the younger brother of Ottawa’s second round pick in 2020. At 5’10, 167 he isn’t big but is often praised for his speed on the ice.

Pronman had him ranked #111 in the class, saying:

Jarventie is a talented winger. He is an excellent skater who can push the pace with his speed, but also has the strong edge work to weave in and out of traffic. He displays good puck skills and offensive instincts. He is both a strong passer and shooter who can help a power play. Jarventie isn’t the biggest forward, though. His compete is fine, but I wouldn’t call him a high-energy type either or someone who is that physical. He’s a good player but it’s uncertain where he would actually fit in an NHL lineup.

—

At 6’4, 196 pounds, Kangas is the biggest player the Pens picked up this week, at No. 223 overall in the second to last pick of the event. He also might have the furthest to go, competing in a U-20 league in Finland.

Late round picks always require some time, patience, development and luck and we’ll see if any of this crop can work their way into the organization’s picture in the years to come.