On this date in Penguins history: Pens take 3-1 lead in ‘16 Cup Final

Seven years ago today, the Penguins came away from San Jose with a win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, putting the Sharks at the brink of elimination.

The Pens went to San Jose with a 2-0 series lead, having won both of their home games at PPG Paints Arena.

Looking for a 3-0 lead, the Pens failed to capitalize as the Sharks won the game in overtime.

Game 4 was a different story, however.

With a rare goal from Ian Cole, Pittsburgh took the lead from the jump.

The Pens would add a power-play goal from Evgeni Malkin and went into the final frame of the game with a 2-0 lead.

San Jose wouldn’t go quietly, getting on the board mid-way through the third.

But then, Eric Fehr struck.

From desperation on San Jose’s part trying to tie the game — to on the brink of elimination, just like that.

The Pens held on to win the game 3-1, also now leading the series 3-1.

The series would go back to Pittsburgh where the Pens would try and finish off the Sharks — but they would need one more trip back to Northern California where they would win the Cup six days later.