The Penscast Mailbag: June 6, 2023

Fourteen questions create another weekly edition of the Penscast Mailbag.

This week, Brian and Snail return with questions about:

Kyle Dubas’ immediate future as President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dubas’ plan of action when it comes to re-signing Tristan Jarry and Jason Zucker

What role Jason Spezza could play if/when he is hired under Dubas

We’re looking back at the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup-winning sides and debating whether or not Sidney Crosby should have won back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies. Should Phil Kessel have won the award for playoff MVP? Was rookie Matt Murray deserving of the award?

And finally, Brian has taken us up on being the podcast’s resident food question-asker. This week, we are ranking the best soups from Eat’n Park. Is potato soup the undisputed heavyweight champion?

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

Follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.