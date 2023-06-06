 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: June 6, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
Pittsburgh Penguins v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Fourteen questions create another weekly edition of the Penscast Mailbag.

This week, Brian and Snail return with questions about:

  • Kyle Dubas’ immediate future as President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Dubas’ plan of action when it comes to re-signing Tristan Jarry and Jason Zucker
  • What role Jason Spezza could play if/when he is hired under Dubas
  • We’re looking back at the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup-winning sides and debating whether or not Sidney Crosby should have won back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies. Should Phil Kessel have won the award for playoff MVP? Was rookie Matt Murray deserving of the award?
  • And finally, Brian has taken us up on being the podcast’s resident food question-asker. This week, we are ranking the best soups from Eat’n Park. Is potato soup the undisputed heavyweight champion?

All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

