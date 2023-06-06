The Penscast Mailbag: June 6, 2023

Fourteen questions create another weekly edition of the Penscast Mailbag.
This week, Brian and Snail return with questions about:
- Kyle Dubas’ immediate future as President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins
- Dubas’ plan of action when it comes to re-signing Tristan Jarry and Jason Zucker
- What role Jason Spezza could play if/when he is hired under Dubas
- We’re looking back at the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup-winning sides and debating whether or not Sidney Crosby should have won back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies. Should Phil Kessel have won the award for playoff MVP? Was rookie Matt Murray deserving of the award?
- And finally, Brian has taken us up on being the podcast’s resident food question-asker. This week, we are ranking the best soups from Eat’n Park. Is potato soup the undisputed heavyweight champion?
All of these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
***
