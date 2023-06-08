On this date in Penguins history: Pens put Nashville on the brink with 6-0 win in SCF

Six years ago today, the Penguins won a huge Game 5 in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, beating the Predators 6-0 in the pivotal game to go ahead in the series with a 3-2 lead.

The Pens headed back to Pittsburgh with a tied series, having been up 2-0, but lost both Game 3 and Game 4 in front of a raucous crowd in Nashville.

Game 5 was the big game to see who would put the other team on the brink of elimination and for the Penguins, they took an early lead and never looked back.

Justin Schultz would open the scoring early on the power play and from there, it was a total team effort.

First period goals from Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin pushed the lead to 3-0.

Second period goals from Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel extended things to 5-0.

But the moment many remember from that game was Ron Hainsey’s shining moment.

Sending James Neal flying with an insane deke and then going coast-to-coast to score the sixth and final goal of the game.

Matt Murray would make 24 saves in the shutout — and little did we know at the time, he had one more shutout in him coming.