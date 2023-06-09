Friday Poll: Pick the Penguins best goal of 2022-23

Scoring goals is fun and scoring goals is how you win hockey games. Sadly, the Penguins didn’t score enough goals to win enough games this season, but they still managed to score a few fun ones along the way.

Here are six candidates to be voted on by you the readers to win the title of best goal of the Penguins 2022-23 season. Watch them all then cast your votes at the end. If you feel a goal was unjustly left out, fell free to drop it in the comments.

Sidney Crosby

Backhands have been a Sidney Crosby specialty since he entered the league and this skill has aged like a fine wine right along with the captain. What makes this goal special is not only the unstoppable shot but his move to create separation and leave the defender in the dust.

Simply Sidsational.



With this goal, Sidney Crosby hits the 30-goal milestone for his 11th season. Only 19 other players in NHL history have accomplished this feat. He also ties Mario Lemieux for the most 30-goal campaigns in team history. pic.twitter.com/rBOw83V7wQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 23, 2023

Evgeni Malkin

In a heated battle for a playoff spot, the Penguins needed a victory against the rival Capitals who were also fighting for their playoff lives. A late goal let the Capitals back in the game, but Evgeni Malkin came to the rescue and brought down the house with this steal and score.

EVGENI MALKIN PUTS THE PENS ON TOP pic.twitter.com/pKozqtl0bw — ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2023

Bryan Rust

This was not the type of season the Penguins were hoping for from Bryan Rust when he signed a six year deal last offseason. Despite a down year, Rust still had his moments of brilliance, including this terrific solo effort against the Hurricanes.

Bryan Rust takes matters into his own hands pic.twitter.com/DT6nsRNEar — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2022

Jake Guentzel

On the same night as Crosby’s nominee above, Jake Guentzel submitted his entry with a Crosby-esque tally against the Avalanche. Parked in front of the goal, Guentzel traded his hockey skills for some baseball skills and batted the puck out of thin air into the back of the net.

JAKE GUENTZEL GOT THIS OUT OF MIDAIR pic.twitter.com/3UeG5cdStq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2023

Kris Letang

Returning to the lineup after mourning the loss of his father, Kris Letang put together a night to remember. In a shootout with the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers, Letang got the final say with an overtime winner.

You couldn't script it any better.



In his return to action, Kris Letang netted two goals including the @Energizer overtime winner for the @penguins! pic.twitter.com/9qkTmaJjCP — NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2023

Drew O’Connor

Similar to the Rust goa above, Drew O’Connor does most of the work and utilizes his size and speed to catch the Lightning off guard for a splendid solo goal.

What a terrific solo effort from Drew O'Connor to put Pittsburgh ahead in the third!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/4QTjq8x5Wl — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 3, 2023