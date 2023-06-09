 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Poll: Pick the Penguins best goal of 2022-23

Six goals to choose from but only one vote to select your top Penguins goal from the 2022-23 season.

By rjnaugle2
Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Scoring goals is fun and scoring goals is how you win hockey games. Sadly, the Penguins didn’t score enough goals to win enough games this season, but they still managed to score a few fun ones along the way.

Here are six candidates to be voted on by you the readers to win the title of best goal of the Penguins 2022-23 season. Watch them all then cast your votes at the end. If you feel a goal was unjustly left out, fell free to drop it in the comments.

Sidney Crosby

Backhands have been a Sidney Crosby specialty since he entered the league and this skill has aged like a fine wine right along with the captain. What makes this goal special is not only the unstoppable shot but his move to create separation and leave the defender in the dust.

Evgeni Malkin

In a heated battle for a playoff spot, the Penguins needed a victory against the rival Capitals who were also fighting for their playoff lives. A late goal let the Capitals back in the game, but Evgeni Malkin came to the rescue and brought down the house with this steal and score.

Bryan Rust

This was not the type of season the Penguins were hoping for from Bryan Rust when he signed a six year deal last offseason. Despite a down year, Rust still had his moments of brilliance, including this terrific solo effort against the Hurricanes.

Jake Guentzel

On the same night as Crosby’s nominee above, Jake Guentzel submitted his entry with a Crosby-esque tally against the Avalanche. Parked in front of the goal, Guentzel traded his hockey skills for some baseball skills and batted the puck out of thin air into the back of the net.

Kris Letang

Returning to the lineup after mourning the loss of his father, Kris Letang put together a night to remember. In a shootout with the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers, Letang got the final say with an overtime winner.

Drew O’Connor

Similar to the Rust goa above, Drew O’Connor does most of the work and utilizes his size and speed to catch the Lightning off guard for a splendid solo goal.

Poll

Who scored the best Penguins goal of 2022-23?

