Penguins’ signing spree continues: Lars Eller added to team

The Penguins moves on “subtle bets” as Kyle Dubas called it wasn’t over after adding Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari. Lars Eller was the latest bottom-six forward added to the mix for the Pens, jumping on with two year deal.

The contract will run through the 2024.25 campaign and carries an average annual value of $2.45 million. pic.twitter.com/FfX6UKVYEM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2023

Eller played six seasons in Montreal before jumping over to the Washington Capitals from 2016-23, scoring a Stanley Cup winning goal along the way. But while he still has some offense (scoring 23 points in 2022-23 after producing 31 in 2021-22), it’s defense and PK where Eller makes his name.

Lars Eller, signed 2x$2.45M by PIT, is a bottom six centre in his thirties (take a shot) who kills penalties. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/4AsgVipj1W — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2023

At this point the Pens are over the salary cap on the CapFriendly outlook (and probably still will fit restricted free agents Drew O’Connor and Ty Smith in the mix as well). That’s no big deal since teams are allowed to exceed the salary cap by 10% in the off-season, but all these salaries and players coming in will have to mean some movement in the other direction as well.