Pens Points: Another week begins

Competitive, speedy and defensively reliable are some key components that most of the Penguins’ new forwards all share. [Tribune Review]

But the bottom-six, as of now, is still marred by some holdover bad decisions from the last GM. [Post-Gazette]

Sidney Crosby was one of many high-profile NHL players and celebrities gathered to celebrate the wedding of Tyson Barrie this weekend out in Western Canada. [Twitter, Twitter]

Our pals at All About the Jersey catch you up on the moves made so far this off-season by the Penguins and the rest of the Metropolitan Division. [AatJ]

In further Pittsburgh skepticism, James O’Brien on Thursday said Kyle Dubas is off to a dubious start and unconvinced about the moves made this offseason. [Yahoo]

What’s the biggest need left for the Pens? Josh Yohe is sticking to star power and the dwindling hopes of finding a way to add Erik Karlsson. [The Athletic $]

More than a week into free agency, Matt Dumba, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane are the biggest names still looking for their next teams. [NHL.com]

Only barely after a year from giving up picks No. 7 and 39 overall for Alex Debrincat, the Senators gamble didn’t pay off and they had to cut losses and to send him to Detroit for a protected future first rounder and Dominik Kubalik. The Red Wings then swiftly signed Debrincat to a four year extension ($7.785m annual value). [Sportsnet]

Ottawa might look to Tarasenko now to fill the Debrincat-sized hole in their lineup. [TSN]

This isn’t breaking news, but recently the Kings tacked on two more years for Anze Kopitar, keeping him with the club through 2026. Buying a center’s age 37 and 38 years well in advance at a premium is always awesome, right? [ESPN]

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim’s second overall pick, is expected to go back to Sweden to develop. Will be interesting to track him against the No. 3 pick Adam Fantilli (who is has turned pro and signed with Columbus). [NHL.com]