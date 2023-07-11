 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: July 11, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
San Jose Sharks v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

While it’s no extra large 30-bagger like last week, the Penscast Mailbag returns this week with a lean, 13-question slate.

Robbie, Garrett, and Snail return this week to discuss:

  • The arbitration process and qualifying offers to restricted free agents
  • How much of a factor age is when discussing the Pittsburgh Penguins’ chances at winning another Stanley Cup
  • Robbie puts together an “all-star” lineup of Penguins greats
  • We talk about Erik Karlsson again
  • And finally, we round out the show with a spirited discussion on appetizers and the recent influx of vegan-friendly food items at restaurants

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

