The Penscast Mailbag: July 11, 2023

While it’s no extra large 30-bagger like last week, the Penscast Mailbag returns this week with a lean, 13-question slate.
Robbie, Garrett, and Snail return this week to discuss:
- The arbitration process and qualifying offers to restricted free agents
- How much of a factor age is when discussing the Pittsburgh Penguins’ chances at winning another Stanley Cup
- Robbie puts together an “all-star” lineup of Penguins greats
- We talk about Erik Karlsson again
- And finally, we round out the show with a spirited discussion on appetizers and the recent influx of vegan-friendly food items at restaurants
All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
