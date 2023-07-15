Penguins re-sign Ty Smith to one-year contract

The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract.

The deal runs through the 2023.24 season, carrying an average annual value of $775,000.

The new contract comes with a $775,000 AAV and cap hit.

Last year, Smith spent the season split between the NHL and the AHL.

While at the NHL level, he played in nine games, recording one goal and three assists.

At the AHL level, Smith registered 24 points in 39 games.

Of those 24 points, Smith scored 7 goals, which ranks first among defenseman for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 24 points scored ranks second among defensemen.

Over the past three years, Smith has played a total of 123 games at the NHL level between Pittsburgh and New Jersey.

Smith was acquired by the Penguins last summer when the team traded John Marino to the Devils.

It’s unclear what type of role Smith may play for the Penguins or if he will spend more time at the AHL level or NHL level.