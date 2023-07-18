Penguins to participate in 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Penguins announced that for the second year in a row, the team will participate in the 2023 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

They will be one of six teams to play in the event which will take place from September 15-18 at the LECOM Harborcenter.

Who's ready for hockey?



The penguins will be joined by the hosting Sabres along with the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Ottawa Senators.

The Penguins’ team will play against the Bruins on Friday, September 15 at 3:30 p.m., the Senators on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 p.m., and the Sabres on Monday September 18 at 5:00 p.m.

The team says it will announce rosters for the tournament as well as information on how the games will be streamed at a late date.

Following the Prospects Challenge tournament, the team will hold its annual training camp with the first day of on-ice practice set to begin on Thursday, September 21.

The team says that a full camp schedule and roster of invited players will also be announced at a later date.