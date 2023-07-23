Sunday Dump ‘n Chase: Sometimes Kasparaitis highlights are enough

Happy Sunday! Wanted to share a favorite video for this summer weekend to go back down memory lane. Darius Kasparaitis remains a cult favorite and after seeing some of these hits, it’s easy to see why.

In 2023, almost all of those hits are suspensions. But back in the day things were different.

And knowing that force equals mass times acceleration, that collision with Eric Lindros might have been one of the heaviest and most forceful open-ice collisions in NHL history.

Kasparaitis was one of the toughest customers the league has seen, and they really don’t make ‘em like that anymore.