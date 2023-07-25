The Penscast Mailbag: July 25, 2023

After a week off last week, Garrett, Robbie, and Snail return to your podcasting platforms with another mailbag edition of the Penscast.

This week, the three hosts take 11 questions.

What are some of the top reasons to visit Pittsburgh outside of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Which five teams across the NHL would be on your no-trade list?

How would you spend your day with the Stanley Cup?

We delve into some baseball and talk about the Pittsburgh Pirates drafting pitcher Paul Skenes as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

And all three hosts have a spirited, hilarious, perhaps stomach-churning discussion on the benefits and uses of ketchup!

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

