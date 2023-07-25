The Penscast Mailbag: July 25, 2023

After a week off last week, Garrett, Robbie, and Snail return to your podcasting platforms with another mailbag edition of the Penscast.
This week, the three hosts take 11 questions.
- What are some of the top reasons to visit Pittsburgh outside of the Pittsburgh Penguins?
- Which five teams across the NHL would be on your no-trade list?
- How would you spend your day with the Stanley Cup?
- We delve into some baseball and talk about the Pittsburgh Pirates drafting pitcher Paul Skenes as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
- And all three hosts have a spirited, hilarious, perhaps stomach-churning discussion on the benefits and uses of ketchup!
All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
