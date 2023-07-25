 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: July 25, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
Economy And Daily Life In Montreal Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After a week off last week, Garrett, Robbie, and Snail return to your podcasting platforms with another mailbag edition of the Penscast.

This week, the three hosts take 11 questions.

  • What are some of the top reasons to visit Pittsburgh outside of the Pittsburgh Penguins?
  • Which five teams across the NHL would be on your no-trade list?
  • How would you spend your day with the Stanley Cup?
  • We delve into some baseball and talk about the Pittsburgh Pirates drafting pitcher Paul Skenes as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
  • And all three hosts have a spirited, hilarious, perhaps stomach-churning discussion on the benefits and uses of ketchup!

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

