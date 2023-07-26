Penguins unveil new 12-game ticket packages

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to turn the page on last season’s disappointments, and while we remain in the dog days of summer (with rumors still swirling on potential trade acquisitions), and regular season hockey is two and a half months away, that doesn't mean you can’t secure your tickets to some of next season’s biggest contests.

Launching today, the Penguins are rolling out 12-game ticket packages. Tickets for these packages go on sale at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased here.

More information from the Penguins can be found below.

Twelve-Pack ticket plans are available starting as low as $59 per ticket. Plan A features 12 pre-selected games, including matchups against the New York Rangers (Nov. 22), Washington Capitals (Jan. 2), Philadelphia Flyers (Feb. 25), and Boston Bruins (Apr. 13). Plan B includes games against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Nov. 25), Flyers (Dec. 2), Buffalo Sabres (Jan. 6) and Capitals (Mar. 7).

For those looking for something on a smaller scale, single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET.