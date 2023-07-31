Raise a toast today for Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins franchise center celebrates his 37th birthday today. It’s crazy to realize that next summer will mark the 20th anniversary of Malkin entering the Pens’ organization via the 2004 draft.

Always having fun living life, Malkin hasn’t had many adventures with animals lately (which remains one of my favorite running articles of all-time and I encourage strongly to check out at every opportunity), it has been more of the summer of AI for Malkin.

Wholesome content the internet needs: some pictures of Evgeni Malkin with various animals and wildlife to celebrate his 34th birthday. https://t.co/PD0GUk7Zl2 — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) July 31, 2020

Around the 4th of July, Malkin shared an artificially generated image of himself as a founding father. Hey, if the machines are going to inevitably take over and replace us all, the least they can do is provide some fun memes along the way.

Evgeni Malkin showed off some AI artwork of himself



(IG/e.malkin71geno, h/t @Benstonium) pic.twitter.com/vYYJSYYlwH — BarDown (@BarDown) July 7, 2023

As if that wasn’t good enough, with the new Barbie movie out, Geno also shared some Evgeni (Ev-keni?) Mal-ken looking images.

When it’s not all fun and games, Malkin will be looking to pad some more accomplishments on the ice again soon enough.

Evgeni Malkin enters the 2023-24 season with 471 career goals – just 29 shy of becoming the third skater to join the 500-goal club with the @penguins alongside Mario Lemieux (690) and teammate Sidney Crosby (550). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/G7ClzlC9oo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 27, 2023

Malkin scored 27 goals in 2022-23, so with a bit more finishing he might be in the chase for 500 this year. Geno has a good chance to get to 800 career assists (currently has 758) and 1,3000 total points (1,229) where he fittingly sits 71 points shy of entering his 18th NHL season.