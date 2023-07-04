 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: July 4, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, I typed on this website that we had broken a mailbag record with the number of questions we had, with 28 queries.

Fast forward to now, and that record has been eclipsed yet again with 31 tweets sent to the Skating Penguin Network Twitter account. Clocking in at just under 90 minutes, it’s one of the longest recordings we have ever done.

But that’s not all the history we’re making.

For the first time, we have recruited a new voice to the Skating Penguin Network. Frequent mailbag contributor, Snail, has come aboard the crew and will be providing his voice and opinions to all sorts of future content alongside Robbie and Garrett.

This week, the hosts are asked about:

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

