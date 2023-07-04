The Penscast Mailbag: July 4, 2023

A few weeks ago, I typed on this website that we had broken a mailbag record with the number of questions we had, with 28 queries.

Fast forward to now, and that record has been eclipsed yet again with 31 tweets sent to the Skating Penguin Network Twitter account. Clocking in at just under 90 minutes, it’s one of the longest recordings we have ever done.

But that’s not all the history we’re making.

For the first time, we have recruited a new voice to the Skating Penguin Network. Frequent mailbag contributor, Snail, has come aboard the crew and will be providing his voice and opinions to all sorts of future content alongside Robbie and Garrett.

This week, the hosts are asked about:

Our thoughts on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2023 draft class

The early days of free agency and how effective Kyle Dubas’ first moves may be

The likelihood of an Erik Karlsson trade to Pittsburgh

Whether or not it was the right decision to re-sign Tristan Jarry to a long-term contract

The massive menu at the Cheesecake Factory

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

