Patric Hornqvist retires after 15 years in the NHL

After fifteen seasons and two Stanley Cups, Patric Hornqvist is calling it a career.

Patric Hornqvist, who was the 230th and pick of the 2005 Draft, is calling it a career …



▪️901 NHL games played

▪️264 goals

▪️543 points

▪️2x Stanley Cup champion

▪️Scored the Cup-winning goal in 2017



What an unbelievable ride pic.twitter.com/YvmeceeTTY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 5, 2023

Hornqvist spent several years with the Penguins, playing a pivotal role, not only in helping the team win two Stanley Cups, but also, in terms of helping reshape the culture of the Penguins following repeated playoff failures.

Hornqvist was acquired by the Penguins in the 2014 off-season, with Pittsburgh trading James Neal to Nashville in the swap.

Hornqvist immediately became a fan favorite, known for his uncanny ability to be a menace in front of the net for opposing goaltenders and defensemen.

His work ethic never lacked and it was quite fitting that Hornqvist’s overtime goal to put the Penguins ahead 3-1 in their 2016 series against the Capitals would break a streak of overtime losses in the playoffs.

Hornqvist’s timing of big goals wouldn’t stop there, however.

During Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, overtime was on the horizon with a scoreless game through nearly 60 minutes.

And then, Patric Hornqvist called game and series.

He would be traded to the Panthers in 2020, with his playing time coming to an end after 22 games of the 2022-23 season when he suffered a concussion.

All the best in retirement, Patric!