The Penscast Mailbag: August 1, 2023

We are into August now, and all seems quiet on the western (Pennsylvania) front. While we patiently wait to see what, if anything, Kyle Dubas and co. have up their sleeves, the Penscast Mailbag is back this week to beat the heat and the dog days of the off-season.

This week, the three hosts take 11 questions.

What trade do you believe was the best in Pittsburgh Penguins' history?

Which player has more upside: P.O Joseph or Ty Smith?

Would you like to see the Penguins revert to their original blue sweaters?

Is Drew O’Connor the hero the team needs by giving the team a second chance to buy out Mikael Granlund?

Our zany food discussions continue this week. What’s on your Mount Rushmore of ice cream flavors?

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

