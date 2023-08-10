The Penscast Mailbag: August 10, 2023

After a monster trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins, we have a jam-packed mailbag edition of the Penscast.
This week, Robbie, Snail, and Garrett take questions on several different topics, including:
- What the team might do personnel-wise now that Jake Guentzel will be out until at least the end of October
- Crazy hockey player superstitions
- Whether or not it’s the right move for Kyle Dubas to handle GM duties
- What player would you rather have between Karlsson or Jakob Chychrun
- How this Karlsson trade may directly impact the performance of Evgeni Malkin
All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
***
