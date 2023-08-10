 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: August 10, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
new
San Jose Sharks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

After a monster trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins, we have a jam-packed mailbag edition of the Penscast.

This week, Robbie, Snail, and Garrett take questions on several different topics, including:

  • What the team might do personnel-wise now that Jake Guentzel will be out until at least the end of October
  • Crazy hockey player superstitions
  • Whether or not it’s the right move for Kyle Dubas to handle GM duties
  • What player would you rather have between Karlsson or Jakob Chychrun
  • How this Karlsson trade may directly impact the performance of Evgeni Malkin

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

