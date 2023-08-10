The Penscast Mailbag: August 10, 2023

After a monster trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins, we have a jam-packed mailbag edition of the Penscast.

This week, Robbie, Snail, and Garrett take questions on several different topics, including:

What the team might do personnel-wise now that Jake Guentzel will be out until at least the end of October

Crazy hockey player superstitions

Whether or not it’s the right move for Kyle Dubas to handle GM duties

What player would you rather have between Karlsson or Jakob Chychrun

How this Karlsson trade may directly impact the performance of Evgeni Malkin

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

