The Penscast Mailbag: August 15, 2023

After a mailbag episode this past Thursday, the Skating Penguin Network crew is back again for another question go-around in the normal Tuesday time slot.
This week, we have two different Brians asking questions, as well as a newcomer named Jase. The three hosts take questions on topics including:
- Whether or not UFA forward Tomas Tatar signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins after having confirmed discussions with the team
- Is Erik Karlsson’s injury history concerning as he enters his first season with the team?
- If one chain restaurant could be added to your area, what would it be?
- We also talk about each host’s favorite non-Penguins-related hobbies
All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
