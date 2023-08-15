The Penscast Mailbag: August 15, 2023

After a mailbag episode this past Thursday, the Skating Penguin Network crew is back again for another question go-around in the normal Tuesday time slot.

This week, we have two different Brians asking questions, as well as a newcomer named Jase. The three hosts take questions on topics including:

Whether or not UFA forward Tomas Tatar signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins after having confirmed discussions with the team

Is Erik Karlsson’s injury history concerning as he enters his first season with the team?

If one chain restaurant could be added to your area, what would it be?

We also talk about each host’s favorite non-Penguins-related hobbies

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

