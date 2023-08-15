 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Penscast Mailbag: August 15, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Skating Penguin Network Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

After a mailbag episode this past Thursday, the Skating Penguin Network crew is back again for another question go-around in the normal Tuesday time slot.

This week, we have two different Brians asking questions, as well as a newcomer named Jase. The three hosts take questions on topics including:

  • Whether or not UFA forward Tomas Tatar signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins after having confirmed discussions with the team
  • Is Erik Karlsson’s injury history concerning as he enters his first season with the team?
  • If one chain restaurant could be added to your area, what would it be?
  • We also talk about each host’s favorite non-Penguins-related hobbies

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

Follow the Skating Penguin Network on X/Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on X/Twitter, @FansFirstSN.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...