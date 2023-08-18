Friday Poll: Penguins alternate jersey additions

Last summer many rejoiced and a few sighed when the Pittsburgh Penguins brought back their “Robo Penguin” logo design as a reverse retro alternate jersey.

The Pens had plenty of different kits last year, the team also often wore an alternate home jersey also with a 1990s flair of having the diagonal PITTSBURGH on the front.

Throw in a 1920’s Pittsburgh Pirates (hockey version) inspired fit for the Winter Classic to go along with the normal two versions of the skating Penguin jersey and that made five different ones for last season.

While there have yet to be any official alternate jersey announcements yet for 2023-24, that is not a surprise for how the NHL tends to time these things. The Winter Classic jersey, for instance, wasn’t formally unveiled until weeks before the game. The Pens released a jersey schedule last October after the season had actually started. These jerseys tend to pop up when you go to or watch a game and see what they are wearing on that night.

Since jerseys and jersey talk is always popular and draws strong opinions and emotions, let’s run through a few polls on this Friday and see what the temperature is for how we are feeling about it.

Poll Which was your favorite alternate in 2022-23 Robo Penguin

The black PITTSBURGH diagonal

The Winter Classic jersey vote view results 36% Robo Penguin (118 votes)

39% The black PITTSBURGH diagonal (127 votes)

23% The Winter Classic jersey (76 votes) 321 votes total Vote Now

Poll If my preferred alternate jersey design could include one of the following, it would be: Something blue

Something yellow

The Robo Penguin

The diagonal PITTSBURGH vote view results 27% Something blue (82 votes)

17% Something yellow (53 votes)

25% The Robo Penguin (76 votes)

28% The diagonal PITTSBURGH (84 votes) 295 votes total Vote Now

Poll When it came to 2022-23’s Robo Penguin jersey: I loved it

It was pretty good

Didn’t really like it

Wish they didn’t bring it back at all vote view results 22% I loved it (63 votes)

47% It was pretty good (134 votes)

17% Didn’t really like it (51 votes)

12% Wish they didn’t bring it back at all (36 votes) 284 votes total Vote Now

Poll In the last 12 months, did you buy or receive as a gift any new Penguin jersey? Yes, a standard home/away

Yes, a Robo Penguin

Yes, a Winter Classic

Yes, an alternate (PITTSBURGH)

Yes, multiple different jersey designs

No, did not get a jersey in the last year vote view results 5% Yes, a standard home/away (14 votes)

5% Yes, a Robo Penguin (12 votes)

6% Yes, a Winter Classic (16 votes)

6% Yes, an alternate (PITTSBURGH) (15 votes)

9% Yes, multiple different jersey designs (23 votes)

66% No, did not get a jersey in the last year (159 votes) 239 votes total Vote Now

Poll If you were to get a totally free jersey to wear or keep or whatever, which design would you prefer to have the most? Standard home jersey

Standard away

Robo Penguin

Alternate (PITTSBURGH diagonal)

2023 Winter Classic vote view results 26% Standard home jersey (64 votes)

11% Standard away (29 votes)

23% Robo Penguin (57 votes)

28% Alternate (PITTSBURGH diagonal) (70 votes)

9% 2023 Winter Classic (24 votes) 244 votes total Vote Now