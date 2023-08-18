Friday Poll: Penguins alternate jersey additions

Last summer many rejoiced and a few sighed when the Pittsburgh Penguins brought back their “Robo Penguin” logo design as a reverse retro alternate jersey.
The Pens had plenty of different kits last year, the team also often wore an alternate home jersey also with a 1990s flair of having the diagonal PITTSBURGH on the front.
Throw in a 1920’s Pittsburgh Pirates (hockey version) inspired fit for the Winter Classic to go along with the normal two versions of the skating Penguin jersey and that made five different ones for last season.
While there have yet to be any official alternate jersey announcements yet for 2023-24, that is not a surprise for how the NHL tends to time these things. The Winter Classic jersey, for instance, wasn’t formally unveiled until weeks before the game. The Pens released a jersey schedule last October after the season had actually started. These jerseys tend to pop up when you go to or watch a game and see what they are wearing on that night.
Since jerseys and jersey talk is always popular and draws strong opinions and emotions, let’s run through a few polls on this Friday and see what the temperature is for how we are feeling about it.
Poll
Which was your favorite alternate in 2022-23
-
36%
Robo Penguin
-
39%
The black PITTSBURGH diagonal
-
23%
The Winter Classic jersey
Poll
If my preferred alternate jersey design could include one of the following, it would be:
-
27%
Something blue
-
17%
Something yellow
-
25%
The Robo Penguin
-
28%
The diagonal PITTSBURGH
Poll
When it came to 2022-23’s Robo Penguin jersey:
-
22%
I loved it
-
47%
It was pretty good
-
17%
Didn’t really like it
-
12%
Wish they didn’t bring it back at all
Poll
In the last 12 months, did you buy or receive as a gift any new Penguin jersey?
-
5%
Yes, a standard home/away
-
5%
Yes, a Robo Penguin
-
6%
Yes, a Winter Classic
-
6%
Yes, an alternate (PITTSBURGH)
-
9%
Yes, multiple different jersey designs
-
66%
No, did not get a jersey in the last year
Poll
If you were to get a totally free jersey to wear or keep or whatever, which design would you prefer to have the most?
-
26%
Standard home jersey
-
11%
Standard away
-
23%
Robo Penguin
-
28%
Alternate (PITTSBURGH diagonal)
-
9%
2023 Winter Classic
Poll
The use of four or more different jerseys per season for the Pens can be:
-
68%
Fun to mix things up, I like it a lot
-
18%
Not something I notice or care about one way or the other
-
13%
Annoying to not see more standardized/set jerseys worn at home
