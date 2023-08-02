Penguins Foundation awards scholarships to 10 local high school graduates

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Foundation have awarded 10 high school graduates with scholarships as these students continue their education.

Each scholarship is valued at $3,000 for the student’s first year of college, and an additional $2,000 is awarded for the student’s second year of college if a 3.0 GPA is maintained and a minimum of 24 credit hours are earned.

Grace Baldauff; Abby Blank; Silas Davidson; Jason Garland, Jr.; Keyawnee Green-Clark; Adriana Montemurro; Addison Schussmann; Etienne Strandberg-Houze; Autumn Tavaglione; and Brendan Werries were the 10 lucky recipients who earned the scholarships and will be continuing their education at universities across the country from here in Pittsburgh to Delaware, New York, and beyond.

To be eligible for these scholarships, students must attend a Pittsburgh Public School or an Allegheny County high school that provides substantial aid to students for reduced-cost or free lunch programs as per the National School Lunch Program.