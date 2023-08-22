The Penscast Mailbag: August 22, 2023

The Skating Penguin Network hosts return this week to answer 18 questions on the Pittsburgh Penguins, pizza, and everything in between.

Garrett, Snail, and Robbie take questions on topics such as:

Which player or event would you like to see a documentary on?

Who is your all-time favorite enforcer that has come through Pittsburgh?

Is a salad a salad if it doesn’t have fries on it?

Who is your favorite Finnish-born and Swedish-born player to ever don the Penguins sweater?

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

