 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Penscast Mailbag: August 22, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Skating Penguin Network Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
/ new
NHL: MAR 08 Hurricanes at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Skating Penguin Network hosts return this week to answer 18 questions on the Pittsburgh Penguins, pizza, and everything in between.

Garrett, Snail, and Robbie take questions on topics such as:

  • Which player or event would you like to see a documentary on?
  • Who is your all-time favorite enforcer that has come through Pittsburgh?
  • Is a salad a salad if it doesn’t have fries on it?
  • Who is your favorite Finnish-born and Swedish-born player to ever don the Penguins sweater?

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

Follow the Skating Penguin Network on X/Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on X/Twitter, @FansFirstSN.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...