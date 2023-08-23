Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #11 - Tristan Broz

The 2023 version of the Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25 countdown list continues with another look at Tristan Broz, a forward known as Ron Hextall’s first-ever draft pick as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

#11: Tristan Broz, C

Age: 20 (Oct. 10, 2002)

Acquired Via: 2021 NHL Draft (Round 2 - No. 58 overall)

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 183 pounds

Elite Prospects resume:

Given his draft pedigree (a second-round pick) and the Penguins’ draft cupboard (not good), Broz’s status as a prospect has been monitored, perhaps more frequently than other prospects, because the Penguins seldom have a first-round pick.

The Penguins’ first-round pick in 2021 went to the Minnesota Wild as the result of the Jason Zucker trade on Feb. 10, 2020.

Broz, a Minnesota native, was labeled a “player with an attacking mentality. He’s like a shark sniffing out blood in the water when he’s off-the-puck in the offensive zone, circling the perimeter, waiting for soft ice to emerge,” EliteProspects said in their 2021 draft guide.

But how has he fared now two years removed from his draft year?

Last season, Broz switched schools, transferring from Minnesota to the University of Denver to find sustained success. And for the most part, this change of scenery helped the young forward, as he more than doubled his point totals in 2022-23 (10 goals and 28 points in 40 games played).

Recapping his first season in Denver, DobberProspects had this to say about Broz.

Tristan Broz had an improved sophomore year after transferring from the University of Minnesota to the University of Denver. Broz finished the season with 28 points in 40 games, more than doubling his point output. The former second-round pick was a highly talented playmaker in the USHL when the Penguins selected him. Consistency has alluded Broz because he tends to be more of a perimeter player circling the outside of the ice instead of attacking the slot. In his best games, Broz is attacking the slot and a force in tight scoring off of good passing plays from his linemates. If Broz can take a jump in his junior year and find more consistency in getting to those high-danger areas of the ice, his potential impact could increase immensely. For now, Broz projects as a depth NHL forward who would work best with a center who can take the majority of the transition responsibilities and is more of a shoot-first center. This would allow Broz to focus on his playmaking skills and bring out what he does best. This year will be a crucial point in Broz’s development as he will need to put up a good statistical season to restore the ceiling that once was so promising for the former second-round pick. -Tyler Ball

Broz’s rekindled excitement for the game was on full display during the Penguins’ development camp last month, and some of that second-round skill shined through during play.

Tristan Broz wins it in OT to take the Development Camp tournament for Team Black.

Tristan Broz makes it a tie game at 7-7





Tristan Broz makes it a tie game at 7-7

Tristan Broz provided the pressure, Massimo Rizzo forced the turnover and Broz cleaned up at 11:10 of the 3rd.

Broz will look to build on an impressive first season in Denver, and another campaign of strong offense will go a long way in determining the young player’s future as a professional in the AHL and beyond.