 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Poll: Playoffs? We’re talkin’ playoffs?

Will the Penguins get back to the playoffs?

By Hooks Orpik
/ new
NHL: MAY 03 Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 - Penguins at Rangers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s the last Sunday of August, and before you know it the sounds of hockey will be here with Penguins cutting ruts on the ice, whistles blowing and players fanning out all over the place for training camp.

Sadly, we’re not there yet. So we’ll stay occupied during this seemingly endless off-season by circling back to the always emotional and fun topic about predicting the unpredictable season to come.

In this poll, which might make a fun look back next April, it’s all about setting expectations for next season. The Penguins are in an interesting spot. They’re attempting to reboot after missing the playoffs for the first time in the Crosby/Malkin era, with those stars playing well but reaching the late stages of their playing days. The rest of the league and especially their division and conference is younger, and also either good or improving (except for the Flyers, ha!).

It makes for a tough spot. The excitement and thrill of the Erik Karlsson trade is wearing off a bit, but will loom very large in the overall outlook of the season. Had that trade fallen apart and the Pens were left without Karlsson and with most/all of the roster they had throughout July, I suspect the results might have looked a lot different for the same questions, even though we’ll never know at this point. Perhaps for the best.

Let’s have at it.

Poll

Will the Penguins qualify for the playoffs in 2024?

view results
  • 95%
    Yes
    (552 votes)
  • 4%
    No
    (28 votes)
580 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the Pens don’t make the playoffs, what will be the biggest reason?

view results
  • 40%
    Goaltending
    (227 votes)
  • 3%
    Coaching
    (20 votes)
  • 2%
    Stars let them down
    (14 votes)
  • 5%
    Depth players let them down
    (34 votes)
  • 45%
    Injuries
    (259 votes)
  • 2%
    Bad luck
    (13 votes)
567 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the Penguins DO make the playoffs, what will be the biggest reason why?

view results
  • 11%
    Goaltending
    (63 votes)
  • 0%
    Coaching
    (5 votes)
  • 30%
    Star power
    (171 votes)
  • 29%
    Well-rounded team inputs
    (168 votes)
  • 8%
    Special teams
    (46 votes)
  • 18%
    Health
    (102 votes)
  • 1%
    Good luck
    (6 votes)
561 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The bigger issue facing the Pens is:

view results
  • 71%
    Internal (goalie play, coaching, age, injuries, team makeup, etc)
    (397 votes)
  • 28%
    External (tough division, other Atlantic teams on the rise, schedule, etc)
    (155 votes)
552 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What would you consider the bare minimum for 2023-24 being a successful season in Pittsburgh?

view results
  • 1%
    Just being in the playoff chase
    (6 votes)
  • 13%
    Qualifying for the playoffs
    (77 votes)
  • 61%
    Winning at least one round in playoffs
    (342 votes)
  • 15%
    Making the Eastern Conference Final
    (84 votes)
  • 8%
    Making the Stanley Cup Final
    (47 votes)
556 votes total Vote Now

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...