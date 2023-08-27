Sunday Poll: Playoffs? We’re talkin’ playoffs?

It’s the last Sunday of August, and before you know it the sounds of hockey will be here with Penguins cutting ruts on the ice, whistles blowing and players fanning out all over the place for training camp.
Sadly, we’re not there yet. So we’ll stay occupied during this seemingly endless off-season by circling back to the always emotional and fun topic about predicting the unpredictable season to come.
In this poll, which might make a fun look back next April, it’s all about setting expectations for next season. The Penguins are in an interesting spot. They’re attempting to reboot after missing the playoffs for the first time in the Crosby/Malkin era, with those stars playing well but reaching the late stages of their playing days. The rest of the league and especially their division and conference is younger, and also either good or improving (except for the Flyers, ha!).
It makes for a tough spot. The excitement and thrill of the Erik Karlsson trade is wearing off a bit, but will loom very large in the overall outlook of the season. Had that trade fallen apart and the Pens were left without Karlsson and with most/all of the roster they had throughout July, I suspect the results might have looked a lot different for the same questions, even though we’ll never know at this point. Perhaps for the best.
Let’s have at it.
Poll
Will the Penguins qualify for the playoffs in 2024?
-
95%
Yes
-
4%
No
Poll
If the Pens don’t make the playoffs, what will be the biggest reason?
-
40%
Goaltending
-
3%
Coaching
-
2%
Stars let them down
-
5%
Depth players let them down
-
45%
Injuries
-
2%
Bad luck
Poll
If the Penguins DO make the playoffs, what will be the biggest reason why?
-
11%
Goaltending
-
0%
Coaching
-
30%
Star power
-
29%
Well-rounded team inputs
-
8%
Special teams
-
18%
Health
-
1%
Good luck
Poll
The bigger issue facing the Pens is:
-
71%
Internal (goalie play, coaching, age, injuries, team makeup, etc)
-
28%
External (tough division, other Atlantic teams on the rise, schedule, etc)
Poll
What would you consider the bare minimum for 2023-24 being a successful season in Pittsburgh?
-
1%
Just being in the playoff chase
-
13%
Qualifying for the playoffs
-
61%
Winning at least one round in playoffs
-
15%
Making the Eastern Conference Final
-
8%
Making the Stanley Cup Final
