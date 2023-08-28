Sidney Crosby and the quest for 100 points

Our good pal Danny Shirey (check out his Substack and consider supporting people who offer high-quality work) took up an interesting topic last week regarding Sidney Crosby and one last crack at a 100-point season.

Does Sidney Crosby have another 100-point season in the tank?



I believe so.



But he'll need a few things to go his way for that to happen.



My latest for Breakdowns & Breakaways: https://t.co/mZmEGQQQ6n pic.twitter.com/wPnnrpaCWo — Danny Shirey (@DannyShireyPGH) August 23, 2023

Interesting article and theory, and it’s agreeable enough that coming off a 93-point campaign and a power play boost that Crosby could find a few more points along the way to get back to triple digits. Then again, Crosby just played all 82 and still fell seven points short of 100 while having a very strong season. Is it even possible at this point given age?

With that in mind, check out where NHL.com stood:

Sidney Crosby has hit the 100-point mark six times in his career — will 2023-24 mark the seventh? #FantasyHockey



Cc: @NHLFantasy



Read more: https://t.co/2zcqyqi9pu pic.twitter.com/G1O7mcFQQ5 — NHL (@NHL) August 23, 2023

Over/under 102??? That would be an easy decision and is laughable as an over/under bet.

(DraftKings, by the way, currently has matching -115 odds on either side for Crosby’s season point total at 90.5 in a much more reasonable outlook.)

The NHL website justified their sunny outlook with the following:

Reason for optimism: Crosby ranks second among active NHL players in career points per game (1.26) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (1.49) and second in goals (550) behind Alex Ovechkin (822) of the Washington Capitals. Crosby has six career 100-point seasons and should be considered in the first round of fantasy drafts again after the Penguins acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6. NHL.com point projection: 102

All well and good, but a projection 102 isn’t just optimistic, it’s going a little off the deep end for the best of best case scenarios.

That said...could it happen? Not as an over/under jumping off point, but could Crosby hit triple digits again for his 19th season in the NHL at age-36?

There’s plenty of reasons why he wouldn’t: he could miss even a handful of games next year, or play through an injury that limits his effectiveness. Perhaps the Karlsson boost won’t offer that much of a change from what the output already is. Maybe at this age the 90-point plateau is the new 100 for Sid, to be celebrated as the accomplishment.

Then again, all it could take is a high-profile doubter. I keep thinking back to 2010 when Ryan Whitney told Max Talbot that Crosby could never score 50 goals in a season. Word of the bet and Whitney’s position got back to Crosby.

Even if you don’t remember this season or what happened next- you probably can guess how this story ends. Sid hit 51 goals that season, winning Talbot the bet. It was the only time in his career that Crosby reached that level of goal-scoring. And not that Ryan Whitney was 100% of the season Crosby got there, but it couldn’t have hurt to fuel the fire.

I find it foolish to compare any athlete’s mindset to the hyper-competitive Michael Jordan (here comes the “but..”), but...that type of response from Crosby always struck me as a Jordan-esque move to up one’s game and reach new levels of greatness out of spite and because someone dared to doubt them.

Bets aside, for Crosby to get back to 100+ points, a lot would have to go right. It would be historic, no 35+ year old player has broken the mark since Joe Sakic did it at age-37 in the wide-open 2006-07 season.

The good news for Crosby, is that overall goals are up in the NHL these days. If the league calls games tight, power plays could be a factor and a boost as well. It would probably require a ton of chances to get there.

Still, a run to 100 will have to be driven by a majority of production at even strength. In Crosby’s last 100 point season, 2018-19, he recorded 29 power play points. That’s only two more from the 27 PPP he had last season on the way to 93. While power play scoring is up, only five players in the league last year had 40+ points. The road to 100 goes through impressive production at regular, old 5-on-5 play.

Overall what Crosby will need for 100: