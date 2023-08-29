 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: August 29, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Skating Penguin Network Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
Pittsburgh Penguins v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Another Tuesday, another mailbag for the Skating Penguin Network.

This week, the three hosts take questions on:

  • The hypothetical acquisition of Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight
  • How the third defense pairing comes together between P.O Joseph, Mark Friedman, Ty Smith, and Chad Ruhwedel
  • Our choices for the most disappointing season in Pittsburgh Penguins history
  • Go-to breakfast cereals
  • A lengthy discussion on Nickelback and 1990s/2000s music and pop culture at the end of the show!

All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

