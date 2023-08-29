The Penscast Mailbag: August 29, 2023

Another Tuesday, another mailbag for the Skating Penguin Network.
This week, the three hosts take questions on:
- The hypothetical acquisition of Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight
- How the third defense pairing comes together between P.O Joseph, Mark Friedman, Ty Smith, and Chad Ruhwedel
- Our choices for the most disappointing season in Pittsburgh Penguins history
- Go-to breakfast cereals
- A lengthy discussion on Nickelback and 1990s/2000s music and pop culture at the end of the show!
All these topics and more are discussed on this week’s show!
***
