Fenway Sports Group to purchase AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

With the pending fate of the status of Penguins games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh up in the air, it appears that Fenway Sports Group will be swooping in to purchase the network.

According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, FSG, who own the Penguins, will be closing on a deal to purchase the television network from Warner Bros. Discovery in October.

“With the recent changes at AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Warner Bros Discovery, the Pittsburgh Penguins and NESN have been working collaboratively to ensure that fans have access to their favorite teams this fall,” the Penguins said in a joint statement provided to the Tribune-Review.

This will not be FSG’s first venture into the regional sports network business, as they are already majority owners of the New England Sports Network (NESN), which broadcasts Red Sox and Bruins games.

The Penguins also told the Tribune-Review that they expect exciting news to be announced in the coming weeks with more details about the new agreement.