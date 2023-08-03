Kyle Dubas assumes role as Penguins GM, team announces other organizational promotions

Kyle Dubas has assumed the role of General Manager with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the team also announced a number of other promotions within the organization.

“At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles as President and General Manager in the hockey operations department,” said Dubas regarding assuming the role of general manager in addition to his current position as President of Hockey Operations. “We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future off-seasons, to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department. We have a small but extremely dedicated management team here, and I have come to know each of them quite well over the last couple of months. We have also added both Jason Spezza and Vukie Mpofu to provide us with a nice mixture of playing experience, front office acumen, and growth potential.”

Andy Saucier has been promoted to Director of Professional Personnel. Saucier recently moved into the management side of the organization after spending more than a decade as the Penguins’ video coach. His new role’s focus will be leading the professional scouting arm of the organization’s player personnel department.

Erik Heasley has been promoted to Director of Minor League and Amateur Scouting Operations. Heasley is a veteran of the organization, spending the last 13 seasons with the Penguins as manager of hockey operations, assisting with amateur and college free agent scouting and player development. In his new role, he will run all aspects of the AHL and ECHL clubs.

Amanda Kessel has been promoted to Special Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. Kessel recently completed a year in Pittsburgh’s executive management program, where she gained experience in hockey operations, communications and public relations, and partnership marketing. In her new role, she will work with all aspects of club management including research and development, player personnel, and minor league operations.

And lastly, former Penguins player Trevor Daley has been promoted to Special Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. He has spent the last three seasons as the Penguins’ Hockey Operations Advisor, where he assisted in player evaluations at the NHL and AHL level, and participated in on-ice player development. In his new role, he will focus on development, player personnel, and minor league operations.

The Penguins are set to get their preseason underway late next month.