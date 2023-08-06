Pens acquire Erik Karlsson in 3-team trade with San Jose, Montreal

The Penguins have traded for standout defenseman Erik Karlsson. The team announced the news Sunday morning.

In the 3-team trade with San Jose and Montreal, the Penguins have acquired Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillion Hamaliuk, and a 2026 third-round draft pick.

The Pens traded their 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected), Michael Granlund, and Jan Rutta to the Sharks, who also received Mike Hoffman in the deal.

The Pens traded their 2025 second-round draft pick, Jeff Petry, Casey DeSmith, and Nathan Legare to Montreal.

The reigning Norris Trophy winning defenseman is signed through the 2026-27 season and will count for $10 million against the salary cap with the Sharks retaining $1.5 million of his original $11.5 million AAV.

Karlsson has won the Norris trophy three times and scored 25 goals and 76 assists for a total of 101 points this past season. In doing so, he was the first defenseman in 20 years to have a 100-point season.