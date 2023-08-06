Pens acquire Erik Karlsson in 3-team trade with San Jose, Montreal

The Penguins have traded for standout defenseman Erik Karlsson. The team announced the news Sunday morning.
The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.
The Pens traded their 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected), Michael Granlund, and Jan Rutta to the Sharks, who also received Mike Hoffman in the deal.
The Pens traded their 2025 second-round draft pick, Jeff Petry, Casey DeSmith, and Nathan Legare to Montreal.
The reigning Norris Trophy winning defenseman is signed through the 2026-27 season and will count for $10 million against the salary cap with the Sharks retaining $1.5 million of his original $11.5 million AAV.
Karlsson has won the Norris trophy three times and scored 25 goals and 76 assists for a total of 101 points this past season. In doing so, he was the first defenseman in 20 years to have a 100-point season.
