The Penscast: Erik Karlsson is a Pittsburgh Penguin, Jake Guentzel surgery reaction

It’s been 24 hours (at the time of writing this), and ERIK KARLSSON IS A PITTSBURGH PENGUIN.

The player Kyle Dubas sought since departing Toronto and arriving in Pittsburgh is finally on his roster, and in one fell swoop, Dubas acquired the reigning Norris Trophy winner while simultaneously doing away with just about every Ron Hextall-era mistake.

Garrett and Snail turn on the microphones and provide their reaction to this blockbuster deal.

Where will Karlsson be slotted? Will he quarterback the power play? Can Karlsson improve the Pittsburgh Penguins in Jake Guentzel’s absence? How does the trade affect Kris Letang and his ice time?

All these questions and more are discussed on this week’s show!

***

