Penguins bringing Colin White to camp on PTO

The Penguins have added another player ahead of their training camp that officially kicks off next Thursday (September 21st). It’s a forward who almost went all the way last season with the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins have signed forward Colin White to a professional tryout contract. pic.twitter.com/444EO3B64Q — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 9, 2023

Colin White appeared in all 21 of Florida’s playoff games, though he didn’t score any goals and notched only two assists. White, 26, a 2015 first round pick, has 292 career NHL games under his belt with Ottawa for most of his career and then one season with the Panthers. He has gained a reputation for his two-way and defensive play.

The Penguins have signed forward Colin White to a professional tryout contract. pic.twitter.com/444EO3B64Q — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 9, 2023

White became an unrestricted free agent when Florida didn’t issue him a qualifying offer ($1.2 million) earlier in the summer. Despite his young age, it is the second time that White has been a UFA - Ottawa bought him out in 2022 after injuries started to take him out.

If nothing else, White will help the Pens meet veteran minimums for pre-season games, but he also fits into the mold of most of Pittsburgh’s free agent forward signings that work hard, skate well and can defend. If he can make the team, White could offer depth on a lower line and also bring down the average age of the NHL’s oldest club a little bit too.

White will have competition, Austin Wagner (formerly of Chicago and LA) is also a forward coming to Pens camp on a PTO in the same type of role. The Pens have no shortage of recent signees and AHL players that will also be competing for a very limited number of lineup and roster spots.