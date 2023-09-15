Tristan Jarry sporting new white pads at Pens practice

With the Penguins season right around the corner, goaltender Tristan Jarry is headed into the new campaign with a new contract as well as a new look.

As reported by DK Pgh Sports’ Taylor Haase, Jarry has a new set of white pads that he was wearing during a scrimmage before the prospect practice at the team’s UPMC Lemieux complex in Cranberry Township on Thursday.

The NHL guys are scrimmaging before the prospect practice. Looks like the only addition today is some new pads.



Updates + updates on the 10:30 prospect practice go here: https://t.co/BC7E1MKPCn pic.twitter.com/QA0wOZ2n2U — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) September 14, 2023

Taylor Haase’s reporting from the Pens’ facility says that Jarry had previously been breaking in a white glove and blocker, but the pads he was wearing were a new addition that had come in.

Earlier this offseason, the Penguins signed Jarry to a 5-year contract worth $26.875 million with an annual average value and cap hit of $5.375 million per year.

The team is set to kick off its preseason later this month when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town on September 24.