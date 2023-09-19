Penguins continue annual tradition of delivering season tickets to fans

Several lucky fans had some dreams come true yesterday as Penguins players continued the annual tradition of hand-delivering season tickets across the area.

When you realize Sidney Crosby is the one delivering your season tickets pic.twitter.com/Pd7Fn7ntoc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

It’s become a rite of passage for the Penguins players, making visits at different homes throughout the Pittsburgh region, spending time with fans, their kids, and even their pets.

From celebrating birthdays with kids to taking selfies with ticket holders, it was a fun day for the Penguins and the fans alike as they both get ready for the upcoming season to get underway.

Jake Guentzel even got quizzed about his health and the status of his ankle by one ticket holder.

"How’s the ankle feeling? You doing alright?" Jake Guentzel was asked by Tyler Spagnolo.

"It’s getting there. Doing good. It’s coming along nice, so we’ll see," he said.

"Well, you’re a heck of a player. We love watching you play," Tyler's sister Deanna said. pic.twitter.com/tuITqzEznx — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) September 18, 2023

The Penguins are set to kickoff their preseason in less than a week, with the team’s first preseason game scheduled against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The team will play seven preseason games before kicking off their regular season against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 10.