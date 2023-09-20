Skating Penguin Network Mailbag: September 20, 2023

We have another extra-extra large mailbag for you fine purveyors of the Skating Penguin Network this week.

Today’s episode is out a day later than its usual Monday release, but we have some news to share with you.

We have launched the official Skating Penguin Network YouTube channel.

Starting with next week’s mailbag and all videos moving forward, the channel will be home to all future podcast episodes, which can now be enjoyed in audio and video form. So, if you’re like me and get your podcasts through YouTube, head over to our new channel (link below) and subscribe while the ink is still wet.

The YouTube channel will also create a new way to interact with listeners who find us or support us through YouTube.

Eventually, I would like to incorporate a video game/streaming element into the Skating Penguin Network by live-streaming video games such as EA NHL and other titles.

Enjoy this week’s 27-question mailbag with over an hour of questions and banter as Garrett, Robbie, and Snail talk about jerseys, all-time players, the recent Pittsburgh Penguins prospect tournament, well-done steak, and more!

***

