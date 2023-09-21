Pens Points: Rupp, Armstrong, Bourque to be rotating TV commentary analysts

Per multiple reports, SportsNet Pittsburgh, announced four game & studio analysts for Penguins telecasts. Colby Armstrong as in-game color analyst and studio analyst, Phil Bourque will jump over from radio to do TV color analyzing and Mike Rupp as in-game color analyst and studio analyst. Jay Caufield will also be back as a studio analyst. [Twitter - Bob Pompeani]

Erik Karlsson is having fun already in Pittsburgh. [Penguins.com]

Some reasons why the Pens are one of the NHL most likely to improve this season. [The Athletic $]

The Penguins are all in with Tristan Jarry. [Tribune Review]

If you haven’t gotten enough previews yet, here’s a comprehensive preview and outlook for the Pens’ wheelings and dealings over the summer. [Daily Faceoff]

How the new-look defense is setup and deployed is one area to remember in Pittsburgh this season (how could we forget?) [Sportsnet]

Some interesting answers in a superstar poll; like the rest of us, Dylan Larkin is psyched to see what will happen in Pittsburgh with Karlsson joining the fold. And Sidney Crosby doesn’t want to bring the red line back, but he kinda wants to see how it would work (come on, Sid!) [ESPN]

Best wishes to old friend Matt Murray, who is not going to be playing this season and is about to have an undisclosed major surgery soon. [NHL.com]

Another Cup winning Penguin in Patric Hornqvist already has a new gig as a scouting and development consultant with the Florida Panthers. [Twitter - Florida Panthers]

After not playing last season, 34-year old Paul Byron has announced his retirement due to injuries but will stay in the Montreal organization as a player development consultant. [Canadiens]

Boston has named Brad Marchand as their captain. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

And Chicago is going the other direction, not naming a captain at all this season out of respect for Jonathan Toews. [ESPN]

William Nylander is unbothered in his contract season and taking up a new position as a center. [TSN]

The Kings and Coyotes went down under for an exhibition showcase in Australia that will mark the NHL’s first soiree in the Southern Hemisphere, and it looks like the players are having a lot of fun so far taking it all in. [NHL]

Trade rumors are swirling around restricted free agent Shane Pinto (including to Philadelphia) but trading the youngster isn’t high on Ottawa’s to-do list. [TSN - video]

Finally, it’s here. Training camp truly begins with the start of official on ice practices this morning at 9:00am up in Cranberry.