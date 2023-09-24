Sunday Game Action: Pens @ Blue Jackets, Blue Jackets @ Penguins

The Penguins kick off their exhibition schedule today, and the only thing better than one hockey game is — you guessed it — two hockey games.

At 1:00pm, the Pens will host Columbus, which could be confused at 7:00pm when Pittsburgh visits the Blue Jackets. It’s a split squad day, meaning that from coaching staff to trainers to players will be divided up. Some will hit the road, some will stay at home.

Here’s the rosters:

1:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena:

Forwards

9 Marc Johnstone

10 Drew O’Connor

11 Alex Nylander

18 Andreas Johnsson

34 Peter Abbandonato

37 Matt Filipe

41 Evan Vierling

47 Sam Houde

62 Brayden Yager

63 Radim Zohorna

64 Matthew Soto

70 Dillon Hamaliuk

83 Matt Nieto

Defensemen

2 Chad Ruhwedel

42 Libor Hajek

50 Andre Anania

52 Mark Friedman

53 Dmirtri Samokurov

73 P.O Joseph

78 Isaac Belliveau

Goaltenders

30 Joel Blomqvist

39 Alex Nedeljkovic

7:00 PM at Nationwide Arena:

Forwards

12 Corey Andonovski

13 Vinnie Hinostroza

15 Joona Koppanen

16 Rem Pitlick

22 Sam Poulin

23 Jagger Joshua

25 Austin Wagner

26 Austin Rueschhoff

36 Colin White

44 Jonathan Gruden

48 Valtteri Puustinen

85 Avery Hayes

Defensemen

3 Jack St. Ivany

4 Taylor Fedun

5 Ryan Shea

6 Mark Pysyk

24 Ty Smith

32 Justin Lee

61 Xavier Ouellet

Goaltenders

33 Taylor Gauthier

45 Magnus Hellberg

—As to be expected, not too many key players to be found early in the preseason games to make way for the lesser options at this point. All of the PTO’s get a chance to shine, as well as some fringe veterans like Vinnie Hinostroza, Andreas Johansson, Alex Nylander and Rem Pitlick.

It will be interesting to see Jagger Joshua and Corey Andonovski get in there on the road and surely get under the skin of some Blue Jackets.

The Pens aren’t quite loading up the big guns to get ready just yet, but they’ll scratch off the first two of the six exhibition games this fall today anyways.

Feel free to talk about the games if you’re seeing them and not football today.