Penguins announce new skating coach hires within organization

The Penguins have announced that the team has hired a new skating coach and assistant skating coach within the organization.

Kyle Dubas announced over the weekend that Mackenzie Braid has been hired as the new skating coach and Jeff Murray has been hired as the assistant skating coach.

The two will be responsible for building out the skating development program within the organization and implement that program among the NHL, AHL, and ECHL levels of the club.

Braid joins the Penguins after spending time in the NHL with Vancouver and Anaheim and a professional career in the ECHL for two seasons, while Murray played two years professionally in the ECHL and overseas in Germany.

The Penguins preseason got underway yesterday with a split-squad game against the Blue Jackets with Pittsburgh winning the first game 3-2 in a shootout while Columbus won the second game 4-3 in overtime.

The Pens preseason continues tomorrow night when the team heads to Detroit to take on the Red Wings.