Penguins cut 10 players, reduce roster to 47

The Penguins announced their first round of roster cuts on Monday. The team moved 10 players along their way, plus added PTO Mark Pysyk to the injury list to reduce their current group to 47 players.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 47 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. Forwards Matt Filipe, Dillon Hamaliuk, Sam Houde, Jagger Joshua and Evan Vierling, as well as goaltender Taylor Gauthier have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp in the American Hockey League. Defenseman Andre Anania has been assigned to the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), forward Matthew Soto has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL and goaltender Michael Simpson has been assigned to the Peterborough Petes of the OHL. Forward Peter Abbandonato has been released from his professional tryout agreement. Defenseman Mark Pysyk has been moved to the injured list at Pittsburgh’s training camp.

Nothing too surprising in the above, a lot (but not all) of the players on AHL contracts have been sent out to Wilkes as they look to get going later this week. The rest of the cuts come from unsigned, undrafted junior players are going off for their seasons that were on hand for early camp depth and no longer needed.

There has been no word yet on Pysyk, who is coming off an Achilles injury that cost him all of last season. Pysyk played last night against Columbus.

That leaves the current remaining roster as follows:

Forwards (26): Noel Acciari, Corey Andonovski, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Lars Eller, Jonathan Gruden, Avery Hayes, Vinnie Hinostroza, Andreas Johnsson, Marc Johnstone, Joona Koppanen, Evgeni Malkin, Matt Nieto, Alex Nylander, Drew O’Connor, Rem Pitlick, Sam Poulin, Valtteri Puustinen, Rickard Rakell, Austin Rueschhoff, Bryan Rust, Reilly Smith, Austin Wagner*, Colin White*, Brayden Yager, Radim Zohorna

Defensemen (16): Isaac Belliveau, Taylor Fedun, Mark Friedman, Ryan Graves, Libor Hajek*, P.O Joseph, Erik Karlsson, Justin Lee, Kris Letang, Xavier Ouellet, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel, Dmitri Samorukov, Ryan Shea, Ty Smith, Jack St. Ivany

Goaltenders (5): Joel Blomqvist, Magnus Hellberg, Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic, Garret Sparks

Injured (6): Raivis Ansons, Will Butcher, Nolan Collins, Jake Guentzel, Owen Pickering, Mark Pysyk*

The Pens are off today and get ready for a game in Detroit tomorrow. A lineup for that game has not yet been released.