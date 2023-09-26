Pre-season Gameday: Penguins @ Red Wings - Roster, Start time, details

The Penguins check off game three of their scheduled six exhibition contests tonight in Detroit. The team has announced this 13 forward, eight defensemen group taking the trip over to Michigan. As a road game and still early in the process, it’s light on star power with all of the team’s big names not ramping up just yet (the home game on Thursday against Buffalo could be a different story on that front).

While there are no future Hall of Famers or even top of the lineup players dressing tonight, there still are a lot of important evaluations that will be going on and new information to be determined from a game like this.

The Pens are bringing some young players like Sam Poulin, Brayden Yager and Joel Blomqvist to have another opportunity to show their stuff again. Rookie Isaac Belliveau continues to receive a lot of involvement (though with five of the eight defenders being left shots, Belliveau’s night could be limited to warmups and pre-game preparations).

Tryout players in Colin White and Libor Hajek get a crack too, as will several others looking for good showings like Ty Smith, Radim Zorhorna, Vinnie Hinostroza, Andreas Johnsson, Valtteri Puustinen and Mark Friedman as they all push to get further looks in their respective quests to stick around. P.O Joseph has had an impressive start to the year so far too and he’s with the group as well.

In net, Alex Nedeljkovic will be in a familiar rink and spot, having played with Detroit’s NHL and AHL teams over the past two seasons and looking to continue his acclimation to the Pens.

Gametime: 7:00pm

TV/streaming/radio: Bally Sports Detroit will be broadcasting the game, if you have access or can find access to it. That might be easier than it sounds because ESPN+ is picking up that feed for out of market fans. For in-market fans, the Penguins will be streaming the game on their website. Otherwise, there is always 105.9 The X on the radio, which will also be available the Pens’ website and app in audio form.

Up next: After tonight’s game, the Pens practice tomorrow in Cranberry...Then Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo as mentioned above at PPG Paints Arena Thursday at 7:00pm...On Friday it’s back practice at the team facility before a day off on Saturday where the team will be traveling to Halifax ahead of the exhibition Nova Scotia Showdown next Monday against Ottawa.