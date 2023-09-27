 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Skating Penguin Network Mailbag: September 27, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Skating Penguin Network Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
/ new
NHL: SEP 24 Blue Jackets (split squad) at Penguins (split squad) Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Enjoy part one of this week’s mailbag, where Garrett, Robbie, and Snail answer the first batch of 10 questions. Part two will go live on Friday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

This week, we’re talking about:

  • Well-done steak
  • The new changes coming to the Pittsburgh Penguins broadcasting teams
  • A potential Penguins prospects podcast
  • If the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins were all playing in Championship games simultaneously, and you were offered tickets to one of them, who are you watching?
  • More!

***

